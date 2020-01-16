Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Jan. 16:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 17:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Local historian and author Linda McCann
Monday, Jan. 20:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 16
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the veterans room in the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
AAUW to hear about faith,
reproductive justice Jan. 16
The Waverly branch of the AAUW will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, on the Wartburg College campus in the Science Center, room 134. Dr. Caryn Riswold, Professor of Religion at Wartburg College, is the speaker on the topic of faith and reproductive justice.
Warren Cemetery board holds
annual meeting Jan. 19
The Annual Meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Waverly Public Library. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend.
W-SR hosts voter event, mock caucus
Waverly-Shell Rock High School will hold a special voter event and a mock caucus for its juniors and seniors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20. Starting at 12:55 p.m., representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties will make presentations in Rada Auditorium. They will discuss the various candidates in each party and discuss how their caucuses are run. Later, the students will participate in their own mock caucuses for both parties. Additionally, those who are at least 17½ years old and will be 18 on or before Nov. 3 will register to vote.
Riverside Cemetery Assoc. meets Jan. 21
The annual meeting of the Shell Rock Riverside Cemetery Association will be held at 2:00 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Benny Gambaiani Public Library.
Sons of Norway gather Jan. 25
The Jan. 25 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 9:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls. Reservations need to be made by Jan. 21 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dawn Ask Martin and Robin Vosten on the Norwegian concept of “coziness and togetherness” with family and friends.