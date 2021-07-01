Waverly Senior Center
July 1: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Coffee Klatch
July 2: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11;30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup (reservations required by Wednesday for pick up); noon, Comfort Food Friday
July 5: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
July 6: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 506 Café, everyone welcome, reservations required for drive thru
County offices closed July 5
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Waverly offices closed, garbage
rescheduled for July 5
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, July 5, for Independence Day. There will be no garbage picked up Monday. Monday’s garbage will instead be picked up Tuesday, July 6. Please have your garbage out by 7 a.m. Note: The Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will be open Saturday, July 3. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
S.R. Legion, Auxiliary hold
ceremony, potluck July 7
Shell Rock American Legion and Auxiliary will have Quilt of Valor presentation and potluck at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Meat will be provided. Please bring a dish of vegetables or salad and your own table service.
Suicide survivors’ support
group meets July 10
The support group Healing after a loss to suicide will meet Saturday, July 10, at Heritage United Methodist Church, located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a support group for those who have lost someone to suicide. We are a group that cares and understands your loss. Together, we can help each other to pick up the pieces. Two are better than one. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this meeting.
Beaver Creek Band plays
at St. John’s UCC July 11
The Beaver Creek Gospel Band will be playing at 9 a.m. July 11, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 716 Third Ave. in Ackley.
Cruise Waverly continues July 22
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Extension calendar
July 5, 12, 19: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 5: Youth – How to Write-Ups! Program, 5-6 p.m.,
Extension Office
July 7 and 9: Planet Energy Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 14 and 16: Bugs Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 27: Hour at the Fair Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 24-31: Bremer County Fair