Waverly Senior Center
July 13: No events scheduled
July 14: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Desserts to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
July 15: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Coffee Klatch
July 16: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply soup, reservations required by Wednesday for pick-up; noon: Comfort Food Friday
Cruise Waverly continues July 22
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Extension calendar
July 14 and 16: Bugs Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 19: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 24-31: Bremer County Fair
July 27: Hour at the Fair Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds