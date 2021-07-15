Waverly Senior Center
July 15: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Coffee Klatch
July 16: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply soup, reservations required by Wednesday for pick-up; noon: Comfort Food Friday
July 19: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
July 20: No events scheduled
Cruise Waverly continues July 22
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
St. John holds evenings of readings, ice cream
St. John Lutheran Church will hold an evening of music and readings followed by an ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 415 Fourth St. SW, Waverly. There will be a variety of instrumental and vocal music, readings and the singing of some of your favorite hymns. Instrumental music will begin at 6:15 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30. An Ice Cream Social will follow in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Extension calendar
July 19: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 24-31: Bremer County Fair
July 27: Hour at the Fair Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds