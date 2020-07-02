Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been
suspended until further notice.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
VFU hosts spaghetti dinner
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in spaghetti meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly on Thursday, July 2. All meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at 319-483-9287. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. and meals can be picked up at the WAVP’s upper level drive up entrance. This meal is open to the public.
County offices closed July 3
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
Waverly offices closed, garbage rescheduled for Independence Day observance
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Friday, July 3 for Independence Day. The Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 4. There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on Friday. Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, July 2. Please have both out by 7 a.m. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Airport commission meets July 9
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.