Waverly Senior Center
July 20: No events scheduled
July 21: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion, 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to Go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
July 22: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Coffee Klatch
July 23: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Cruise Waverly continues July 22
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
St. John holds evenings of readings, ice cream
St. John Lutheran Church will hold an evening of music and readings followed by an ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 415 Fourth St. SW, Waverly. There will be a variety of instrumental and vocal music, readings and the singing of some of your favorite hymns. Instrumental music will begin at 6:15 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30. An Ice Cream Social will follow in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Wildcat 5K held July 31
The Janesville Honor Society and the Janesville Days organizers will hold the Wildcat 5K on Saturday, July 31. Registration is $25 and ends July 28. Register at Messiah Lutheran Church, 229 Chestnut St., Janesville, or online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Janesville/JanesvilleDaysWildcat5k.