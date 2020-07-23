Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been
suspended until further notice.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
Janesville blood drive Aug. 26
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Janesville from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Rivera Roose Community Center, 307 Maple St. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. It is suggested donors eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 ounces of water and fluids prior to the donation.
Donor can save 15 minutes when donating blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for more information. All blood donations are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.