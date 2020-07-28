Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been
suspended until further notice.
Cooties plan fish fry for July 30
VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will be hosting a to-go and dine in fish fry meal on Thursday, July 30 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at 319-483-9287. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. and meals can be picked up at the WAVP’s upper level drive up entrance. This meal is open to the public.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
Janesville blood drive Aug. 26
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Janesville from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Rivera Roose Community Center, 307 Maple St. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. It is suggested donors eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 ounces of water and fluids prior to the donation.
Donor can save 15 minutes when donating blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for more information. All blood donations are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.