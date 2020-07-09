Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been

suspended until further notice.

Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday

Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.

Airport commission meets July 9

The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.