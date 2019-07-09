Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, July 9:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, July 10:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s Coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate Lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon
Thursday, July 11:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, July 12: 9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Shell Rock American Legion, Auxiliary hosting potluck July 10
The Shell Rock American Legion and Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary are hosting a potluck on Wednesday, July 10 to honor Girls State and scholarship winners at 6 p.m. The potluck will be at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
WHC to Host Support Groups
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of July 7 through 13:
Tuesday, July 9:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group. Cynthia Letsch, attorney, Grimes, Iowa, will discuss “Elder Law” via conference call. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed. Event will be held in the CG Room.
Saturday, July 13:
10 a.m. to Noon –Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Please plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease. Exercise, group discussion and sharing will take place. Event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. These events are free and open to the public.
Friendship Quilters meet July 11
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship
Quilters Guild will be held Thursday evening, July 11,
at the Bremer County Historical Museum on
Bremer Avenue in Waverly. We will meet at 6:45 p.m.
with the meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Jan Heinemann of the Historical Society will make a
presentation on Historical Quilts. Guests welcome as always.
WAVP to host breakfast July 13
On Saturday, July 13, a breakfast will be
held at the Waverly Area Veterans Post from
7:30 to 10 a.m. A variety of breakfast items will be served, including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries,
along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served on the second Saturday of the month. It’s a free will donation and everyone is welcome.
Shell Rock Senior Living
hosting Community Movie Night
On Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m., Shell Rock Senior Living will be holding a Community Movie Night for people in the community or anyone in the surrounding towns that would like to attend. This event will be held in their Assisted Living in the library area. All proceeds will go to our Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary to help purchase needed items for the nursing home and its residents. The movie we will be showing in July is titled, “I’ll Be Me,” a story of music legend Glen Campbell and his fight with Alzheimer’s disease.
Izaak Walton League offering NRA basic pistol class
On Saturday, July 20, the Izaak Walton League Chapter House at 1862 Euclid in Waverly will be holding an NRA Basic Pistol Class. The cost of the course is $75, with lunch and books included. A $25 deposit must accompany each individual registration. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 20th. Registrations are available upon request. You may send an email request to dlwljw@iowatelecom.net, and we will reply with a registration that can be printed off of a computer. You may call Doyle Wagner (563) 920-1219, Barth Steere (319) 240-4220 or Brent Steere (319) 240-3304 with questions.
Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.