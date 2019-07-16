Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, July 16:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Wednesday, July 17:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Thursday, July 18:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, July 19:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: ISU Extension — Power Up with Protein
Shell Rock Senior Living
hosting Community Movie Night
On Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m., Shell Rock Senior Living will be holding a Community Movie Night for people in the community or anyone in the surrounding towns that would like to attend. This event will be held in their Assisted Living in the library area. All proceeds will go to our Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary to help purchase needed items for the nursing home and its residents. The movie we will be showing in July is titled, “I’ll Be Me,” a story of music legend Glen Campbell and his fight with Alzheimer’s disease.
WHC offers free
advance care planning clinics
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will now offer a monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic’ starting Wednesday, July 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360.
Izaak Walton League holds pistol class
On Saturday, July 20, the Izaak Walton League Chapter House at 1862 Euclid in Waverly will be holding an NRA Basic Pistol Class. The cost of the course is $75, with lunch and books included. A $25 deposit must accompany each individual registration. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 20th. Registrations are available upon request. You may send an email request to dlwljw@iowatelecom.net, and we will reply with a registration that can be printed off of a computer. You may call Doyle Wagner (563) 920-1219, Barth Steere (319) 240-4220 or Brent Steere (319) 240-3304 with questions.