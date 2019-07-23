Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, July 23:
9 a.m.: Faculty guys
Wednesday, July 24:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Thursday, July 25:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, July 26:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Music with Norah Bruns
WHC hosts breastfeeding support group
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a monthly Breastfeeding Support Group on Thursday, August 1. The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on the WHC campus. The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home. This support group is free and registration is not required. Out of consideration for others in the group, please do not attend if you are sick. This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Orange Lot and enter through the Orange Entrance.