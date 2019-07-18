Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

Thursday, July 18:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, July 19:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;

noon: Comfort Food Friday;

12:30 p.m.: ISU Extension — Power Up with Protein

Monday, July 22:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Tuesday, July 23:

9 a.m.: Faculty guys

Moon landing program at

Clarksville Library

This month marks the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. On Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., Mark Brown, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, will be at the Clarksville Public Library (103 W. Greene Street) to present “Achieving the Goal” – The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11. Brown will outline some of the historical events, milestones, and spaceflight missions which eventually led American to winning the Space Race and landing humans on the moon. Refreshments will be served following the program. The library is handicapped accessible.

Izaak Walton League holds pistol class

On Saturday, July 20, the Izaak Walton League Chapter House at 1862 Euclid in Waverly will be holding an NRA Basic Pistol Class. The cost of the course is $75, with lunch and books included. A $25 deposit must accompany each individual registration. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 20th. Registrations are available upon request. You may send an email request to dlwljw@iowatelecom.net, and we will reply with a registration that can be printed off of a computer. You may call Doyle Wagner (563) 920-1219, Barth Steere (319) 240-4220 or Brent Steere (319) 240-3304 with questions.

