Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, July 11:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, July 12:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Monday, July 15:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, July 16:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Friendship Quilters meet July 11
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters Guild will be held Thursday evening, July 11, at the Bremer County Historical Museum on Bremer Avenue in Waverly. We will meet at 6:45 p.m. with the meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Jan Heinemann of the Historical Society will make a presentation on Historical Quilts. Guests welcome as always.
Suicide support group meets Saturday
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet this Saturday July 13 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St. Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Survivors of suicide support group is a support group for those who have lost someone to suicide. If your loss is recent or it’s been years, this group is for you. You are not alone. Come be apart of this group of people who care and who understand. For more information contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Shell Rock Senior Living
hosting Community Movie Night
On Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m., Shell Rock Senior Living will be holding a Community Movie Night for people in the community or anyone in the surrounding towns that would like to attend. This event will be held in their Assisted Living in the library area. All proceeds will go to our Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary to help purchase needed items for the nursing home and its residents. The movie we will be showing in July is titled, “I’ll Be Me,” a story of music legend Glen Campbell and his fight with Alzheimer’s disease.
WHC offers free
advance care planning clinics
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will now offer a monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic’ starting Wednesday, July 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360.
On Saturday, July 20, the Izaak Walton League Chapter House at 1862 Euclid in Waverly will be holding an NRA Basic Pistol Class. The cost of the course is $75, with lunch and books included. A $25 deposit must accompany each individual registration. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 20th. Registrations are available upon request. You may send an email request to dlwljw@iowatelecom.net, and we will reply with a registration that can be printed off of a computer. You may call Doyle Wagner (563) 920-1219, Barth Steere (319) 240-4220 or Brent Steere (319) 240-3304 with questions.