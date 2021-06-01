Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

June 1: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals

June 2: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Desserts to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics; 2 p.m., On-site hearing with Deb Kloster

June 3: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch

June 4: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup, reservation required by Wednesday, June 2; noon, Comfort Food Friday

Cruise Waverly continues June 24

Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.

Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.

Extension calendar

June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos