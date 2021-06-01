Waverly Senior Center
June 1: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals
June 2: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Desserts to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics; 2 p.m., On-site hearing with Deb Kloster
June 3: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
June 4: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup, reservation required by Wednesday, June 2; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Cruise Waverly continues June 24
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.
Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Extension calendar
June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds