Waverly Senior Center
June 15: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage, all welcome
June 16: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
June 17: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
June 18: 9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup, reservations required by June 16 for pickup; noon: Comfort Food Friday
Heritage UMC serving
meals on Wednesdays
Beginning June 2, a meal will be served at Heritage Church from 5-6 p.m. each Wednesday. A freewill donation will be used for missions in the community.
Pool closing early June 15
The Waverly Pool will close early at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, due to a Waverly Area Swim Club home swim meet. For more information, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 or the swimming pool at 319-352-6249.
Cruise Waverly continues June 24
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.
Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Extension calendar
June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds