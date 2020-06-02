Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Genealogist meeting cancelled
for June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
WHC hosts Alzheimer’s/Dementia caregiver support group via conference call
Waverly Health Center will host a monthly Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Tuesday, June 2. The event will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704 when prompted. Call (319) 483-4118 if questions.
VFW offers pork chop meals to-go
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go smoked pork chop meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly on Thursday, June 4. Meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at 319-483-9287. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. and meals can be picked up at the WAVP’s upper level drive up entrance. This meal is open to the public.
Garden Club sale cancelled
Waverly Garden Club’s annual plant sale has been cancelled for 2020. We hope to see you in 2021.