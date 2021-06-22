Waverly Senior Center
June 22: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys
June 23: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
June 24: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
June 25: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Heritage UMC serving
meals on Wednesdays
Beginning June 2, a meal will be served at Heritage Church from 5-6 p.m. each Wednesday. A freewill donation will be used for missions in the community.
Cruise Waverly continues June 24
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Brases set reunion for June 27
The families of Heinrich Brase & Wilemine Hoffmeyer Brase have set the date for the Brase Reunion. We hope as many of you as possible can be in attendance. We will meet again at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Western Douglas in the church basement at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Please bring a dish to pass, along with your own table service. Coffee and Lemonade will be served. It will be good to see many of you again since COVID-19. It also will be good to see new faces of younger generations. It’s a great time had by all and we can update the family history book.
County offices closed July 5
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Beaver Creek Band plays
at St. John’s UCC July 11
The Beaver Creek Gospel Band will be playing at 9 a.m. July 11, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 716 Third Ave. in Ackley.
Extension calendar
June 23 and 25: Forces of Nature Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
June 30 and July 2: Fizz, Bubble, Goo Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
July 5, 12, 19: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 5: Youth – How to Write-Ups! Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office
July 7 and 9: Planet Energy Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
July 14 and 16: Bugs Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 27: Hour at the Fair Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 24-31: Bremer County Fair