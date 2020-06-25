Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been
suspended until further notice.
Genealogist meeting cancelled for June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
AMVETS Auxiliary holds
pulled pork sandwich meal
The Waverly AMVETS Post 79 Auxiliary will hold a meal for both dine-in and curbside delivery starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, peas, apple sauce Jell-O salad and cookies. Call 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. Wednesday for reservations.
Brase Reunion called off for 2020
The Heinrich and Wilhelmine Brase Reunion which would have been held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, RR Plainfield, Iowa, on June 28, 2020, is being cancelled due to the Coronavirus. Hope to see you next year.
Waverly offices closed, garbage rescheduled for Independence Day observance
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Friday, July 3 for Independence Day. The Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 4. There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on Friday. Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, July 2. Please have both out by 7 a.m. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.