Waverly Senior Center
June 29: 9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; 9:30 a.m.: Class of 1954
June 30: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Desserts to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
July 1: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Coffee Klatch
July 2: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11;30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup (reservations required by Wednesday for pick up); noon, Comfort Food Friday
Pool closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday
Due to a shortage of staff the Waverly Municipal Swimming Pool will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. The pool will be open for open swim from 1-5 p.m. and lap swim from 5-6 p.m. After 6 p.m., the pool will close for the day. The pool will resume normal operation times Wednesday, June 30.
County offices closed July 5
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Waverly offices closed, garbage rescheduled for July 5
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, July 5, for Independence Day. There will be no garbage picked up Monday. Monday’s garbage will instead be picked up Tuesday, July 6. Please have your garbage out by 7 a.m. Note: The Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will be open Saturday, July 3. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Beaver Creek Band plays
at St. John’s UCC July 11
The Beaver Creek Gospel Band will be playing at 9 a.m. July 11, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 716 Third Ave. in Ackley.
Cruise Waverly continues July 22
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Extension calendar
June 30 and July 2: Fizz, Bubble, Goo Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
July 5, 12, 19: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 5: Youth – How to Write-Ups! Program, 5-6 p.m.,
Extension Office
July 7 and 9: Planet Energy Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 14 and 16: Bugs Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 27: Hour at the Fair Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
July 24-31: Bremer County Fair