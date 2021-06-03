Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

June 3: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch

June 4: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup, reservation required by Wednesday, June 2; noon, Comfort Food Friday

June 7: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee

June 8: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys; 11:30-1 p.m., 506 Café, everyone welcome, reservation required, drive-thru service

Heritage UMC serving

meals on Wednesdays

Beginning June 2, a meal will be served at Heritage Church from 5-6 p.m. each Wednesday. A freewill donation will be used for missions in the community.

Waverly Legion, Auxiliary

meet separately

The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 will hold its last meeting for the summer Monday, June 7, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The Executive Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and the regular meeting, with the installation of officers for the coming year, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Waverly American Legion Post 176 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, for its regular meeting and installation of officers for the coming year.

Cruise Waverly continues June 24

Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.

Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.

Extension calendar

June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

