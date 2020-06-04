Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Genealogist meeting cancelled
for June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
Waverly Health Center to host Parkinson’s support group via Google Meet
WAVERLY, – Waverly Health Center will host a Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13.
“Using Music to Enhance Speech and Movement in Parkinson’s” will be presented by Kara Rewerts, MT-BC, music therapist and Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP, speech therapist.
This meeting will take place via Google Meet.
• To join: meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg
• By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #
Please plan to participate if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease.
Garden Club sale cancelled
Waverly Garden Club’s annual plant sale has been cancelled for 2020. We hope to see you in 2021.