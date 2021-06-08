Waverly Senior Center
June 8: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys; 11:30-1 p.m., 506 Café, everyone welcome, reservation required, drive-thru service
June 9: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:15 a.m., Women’s Bible study; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics; 2:30-3 p.m., Dessert to-go
June 10: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
June 11: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Heritage UMC serving
meals on Wednesdays
Beginning June 2, a meal will be served at Heritage Church from 5-6 p.m. each Wednesday. A freewill donation will be used for missions in the community.
Airport commission meets June 10
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Redeemer holds Red Cross
blood drive June 14
Redeemer Lutheran Church will host a American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the reception/dining room of the church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. The event is sponsored by the Waverly Pizza Ranch. No walk-ins will be allowed. For an appointment, contact Erin at 319-415-9135.
Waverly Legion to meet June 14
The Waverly American Legion Post 176 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, for its regular meeting and installation of officers for the coming year.
Cruise Waverly continues June 24
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.
Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Extension calendar
June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds