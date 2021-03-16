Waverly Senior Center
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.
Reservations by 3 p.m. on the previous Monday.
There is no charge for the following activities or meals
Exercise classes: Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.
Limited to eight participants
Ceramics classes: Wednesday at 1 p.m., Woodworking Shop open
Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen
Dessert to Go Wednesdays: Every Wednesday 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
Pick-up at the Center Kitchen
Coffee Klatch Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
St. Paul’s Artesian holds midweek
Lenten services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian will hold Lenten services at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 2022 Larrabee Ave., rural Waverly.
S.R. Auxiliary to meet March 18
Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 393 will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please bring a picture and synopsis of a veteran in your family.
Fairbank Immaculate Conception
holds fish fry March 26
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank will hold its fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the church’s parish center. Alaskan pollock, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and dessert will be served by curbside pickup only. Follow the signs for the pickup route.
Bremer Co. Extension
March 17: Private Pesticide training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)
March 18: Volunteer Income Tax assistance, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Extension Office, must pre-register
March 21: Youth County Council meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
March 24: Private Pesticide training, 7 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)
March 30: Tree Planting, Pruning and Care, 5 p.m., Waverly Community Gardens
April 3: 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh In, 7-9 a.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
April 6: Virtual Private Pesticide trainings, 7-9:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend
April 12: Virtual Private Pesticide trainings, 1-3:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend