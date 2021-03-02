Waverly Senior Center
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.
Reservations by 3 p.m. on the previous Monday.
There is no charge for the following activities or meals
Exercise classes: Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.
limited to eight participants
Ceramics classes: Wednesday at 1 p.m., Woodworking Shop open
Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen
Dessert to Go Wednesdays: Every Wednesday 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
Pick up at the Center Kitchen
Coffee Klatch Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
St. Paul’s Artesian holds midweek
Lenten services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian will hold Lenten services at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 2022 Larrabee Ave., rural Waverly.
Waverly VFW holds pork loin dinner March 4
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in Pork Loin meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
The menu is pork loin, baked beans, potato salad, applesauce and cookie. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, March 3). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
NEI3A holds public hearing
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will hold a public hearing to review the Area Plan FY 2021-22. The Public Hearing will be held March 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend through Zoom or by conference call to share their comments. For information on how to attend, contact Vicki Hyke at 319-874-6847 or email vhyke@nei3a.org. Information about the meeting will be posted on the NEI3A website page www.nei3a.org and on the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Facebook page.
Fairbank Immaculate Conception
holds fish fry March 26
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank will hold its fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the church’s parish center. Alaskan pollock, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and dessert will be served by curbside pickup only. Follow the signs for the pickup route.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 14: Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon, Waverly Area Veterans Post, drive thru pick-up
March 16: Virtual Private Pesticide Trainings, 7-9:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend
March 17: Private Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)
March 18: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Extension Office, must pre-register
March 21: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
March 24: Private Pesticide Training, 7 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)