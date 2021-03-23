Waverly Senior Center
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.
Reservations by 3 p.m. on the previous Monday.
There is no charge for the following activities or meals
Exercise classes: 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Limited to eight participants
Ceramics classes: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodworking Shop open
Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen
Dessert to-go Wednesdays: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
Pick-up at the Center Kitchen
Coffee Klatch Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
St. Paul’s Artesian holds midweek
Lenten services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian will hold Lenten services at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 2022 Larrabee Ave., rural Waverly.
Fairbank Immaculate Conception
holds fish fry March 26
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank will hold its fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the church’s parish center. Alaskan pollock, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and dessert will be served by curbside pickup only. Follow the signs for the pickup route.
County courthouse, landfill
closing early for Good Friday
The Bremer County offices inside the Bremer County Courthouse and the Convenience Center/Landfill will be open from 8 a.m.-noon Good Friday, April 2, with the Convenience Center/Landfill being closed Saturday, April 3. The Clerk of Court will remain open for its normal hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 2.
City offices closed, no refuse
pickup on Good Friday
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed April 2 for Good Friday. There will be no garbage picked up on this day. Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday, April 5. Please have your garbage out by 7 a.m. The Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will be back open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Lions hold drive-up pancake breakfast April 11
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11 at the 4-H Building in Waverly. The menu consists of three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water. The proceeds will benefit the club for its activities.
Bremer Co. Extension
March 24: Private Pesticide training, 7 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)
March 30: Tree Planting, Pruning and Care, 5 p.m., Waverly Community Gardens
April 3: 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh In, 7-9 a.m., Waverly Fairgrounds