Waverly Senior Center

All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended through at least March 31 per recommendation of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Bremer Co. Genealogical Society

meeting cancelled

Bremer County Genealogical Society will not meet in April as scheduled because of the pandemic and resulting restrictions. The program which was to be presented by the Cedar River Readers will take place at a later date.

Heritage United Methodist Church

Lenten Lunch Canceled

Heritage United Methodist Church annual Lenten lunch and devotion on Wednesdays during Lent is canceled.

