Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, March 17:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Wednesday, March 18:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, March 19:
11;30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, March 20:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Programming to be announced.
Big 4 Unit meeting canceled
The meeting of the Big 4 Iowa Retired School Personnel Association for Wednesday, March 17, has been canceled due to an unforeseen schedule change for the guest speaker.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Thursday
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 19 in the Veterans Room of the Shell Rock Boyd Building.
Sons of Norway to met March 24
The monthly meeting for the Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by March 24 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dr. Joel Haack, UNI professor of mathematics. He will speak on Niels Hendricks Abel and the Abel prize awarded annually by the King of Norway for research in mathematics. He may also share some highlights of the 2016 Glee Club trip to Norway.
ISU Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 19 — The Ada Hayden Herbarium and What They Grow, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension office, Tripoli
March 23 — Swine Building Management, Borlaug Center, Nashua Research Farm
March 24 — Apple Planting and Pruning, 5-6:30 p.m., Blueridge Orchard, Denver