Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, March 17:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;

1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome

Wednesday, March 18:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics

Thursday, March 19:

11;30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, March 20:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;

noon: Comfort Food Friday;

12:30 p.m.: Programming to be announced.

Big 4 Unit meeting canceled

The meeting of the Big 4 Iowa Retired School Personnel Association for Wednesday, March 17, has been canceled due to an unforeseen schedule change for the guest speaker.

S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Thursday

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 19 in the Veterans Room of the Shell Rock Boyd Building.

Sons of Norway to met March 24

The monthly meeting for the Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by March 24 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dr. Joel Haack, UNI professor of mathematics. He will speak on Niels Hendricks Abel and the Abel prize awarded annually by the King of Norway for research in mathematics. He may also share some highlights of the 2016 Glee Club trip to Norway.

ISU Bremer Co. Extension calendar

March 19 — The Ada Hayden Herbarium and What They Grow, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension office, Tripoli

March 23 — Swine Building Management, Borlaug Center, Nashua Research Farm

March 24 — Apple Planting and Pruning, 5-6:30 p.m., Blueridge Orchard, Denver

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.