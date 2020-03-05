Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, March 5:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, March 6:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: The Jam Busters Music Show.
Monday, March 9:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, March 10:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Larrabee Center annual meeting
held March 11
The Larrabee Center, Inc’s Annual Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at The Larrabee Center’s Administrative Offices, 117 11th St. NW, Waverly. The public is invited to attend.
Friendship Quilters have meeting March 12
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters’ Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Our scheduled program will be “Member Trunk Show.” Plenty of parking on the northeast side of the church, facing Bremer Ave. Visitors are always welcome.
Dairy Promoters seek princess,
miss, mister candidates
The Bremer County Dairy Promoters are getting ready for their annual banquet on March 21. They are looking for young ladies or men for the Dairy Princess, Junior dairy miss or mister. For more information, call Laura Skillen (319) 404-8036 or Donna Zell (319)404-8846. Also, if any senior interested in the organization’s scholarship, call Donna Zell.
ISU Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 5 – Grant Writing, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Denver Library
March 8 – 4-H Omelet Brunch, 8 a.m.–noon, 4-H Building on Fairgrounds, Waverly
March 11 – Certified Handlers Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 12 — What’s the 2020 Garden Weather Looking Like, and Getting the Kids Involved with Gardening, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 16 – Healthy Gardening, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 19 — The Ada Hayden Herbarium and What They Grow, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension office, Tripoli
April 4 – 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh In, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Waverly Fairgrounds