Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, March 10:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, March 11:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:15 a.m.: Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, March 12:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, March 13:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Larrabee Center annual meeting
held March 11
The Larrabee Center, Inc’s Annual Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at The Larrabee Center’s Administrative Offices, 117 11th St. NW, Waverly. The public is invited to attend.
Friendship Quilters have meeting March 12
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters’ Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Our scheduled program will be “Member Trunk Show.” Plenty of parking on the northeast side of the church, facing Bremer Ave. Visitors are always welcome.
Airport commission meets March 12
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public. Legislative forum held March 13 The Legislative Public Forum will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 13, at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo. The topic for the forum is education. The public is invited.
Dairy Promoters seek princess,
miss, mister candidates
The Bremer County Dairy Promoters are getting ready for their annual banquet on March 21. They are looking for young ladies or men for the Dairy Princess, Junior dairy miss or mister. For more information, call Laura Skillen (319) 404-8036 or Donna Zell (319)404-8846. Also, if any senior interested in the organization’s scholarship, call Donna Zell.
ISU Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 10 — Women’s Land and Legacy, 2 and 6 p.m., Borlaug Center, Nashua
March 11 – Certified Handlers Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli; Annual Meeting, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nashua Research Farm, Nashua
March 12 — What’s the 2020 Garden Weather Looking Like, and Getting the Kids Involved with Gardening, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 16 – Healthy Gardening, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 19 — The Ada Hayden Herbarium and What They Grow, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension office, Tripoli
March 23 — Swine Building Management, Borlaug Center, Nashua Research Farm
March 24 — Apple Planting and Pruning, 5-6:30 p.m., Blueridge Orchard, Denver
April 4 – 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh In, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Waverly Fairgrounds