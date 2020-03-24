Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended through at least March 31 per recommendation of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Bremer Co. Genealogical Society meeting cancelled
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not meet in April as scheduled because of the pandemic and resulting restrictions. The program which was to be presented by the Cedar River Readers will take place at a later date.
Sons of Norway to meet March 24
The monthly meeting for the Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by March 24 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dr. Joel Haack, UNI professor of mathematics. He will speak on Niels Hendricks Abel and the Abel prize awarded annually by the King of Norway for research in mathematics. He may also share some highlights of the 2016 Glee Club trip to Norway.
Community blood drive has been moved
The Waverly Community Blood Drive that was scheduled for March 25 has been moved to the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The hours for the blood drive will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Heritage United Methodist Church
Lenten Lunch Canceled
Heritage United Methodist Church annual Lenten lunch and devotion on Wednesdays during Lent is canceled.