Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, March 12:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, March 13:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Monday, March 16:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, March 17:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Friendship Quilters have meeting March 12
The monthly meeting of the Waverly Friendship Quilters’ Guild will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Our scheduled program will be “Member Trunk Show.” Plenty of parking on the northeast side of the church, facing Bremer Ave. Visitors are always welcome.
Airport commission meets March 12
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public. Legislative forum held March 13 The Legislative Public Forum will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 13, at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo. The topic for the forum is education. The public is invited.
Red Cross Shell Rock blood drive Friday
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St., Shell Rock. For an appointment call Erin at 319-885-6418, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
Trees Forever open house is Saturday
at Civic Center
Waverly Trees Forever will hold an open house from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Waverly Civic Center.
Suicide group holds Saturday meeting
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet this Saturday March 14 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m.-noon. If you have lost a loved one to suicide this group is for you. We are a caring group of people who have all suffered a loss to suicide. Come and let us help you with this unique journey. For more questions call Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Sons of Norway to met March 24
The monthly meeting for the Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by March 24 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dr. Joel Haack, UNI professor of mathematics. He will speak on Niels Hendricks Abel and the Abel prize awarded annually by the King of Norway for research in mathematics. He may also share some highlights of the 2016 Glee Club trip to Norway.
ISU Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 12 — What’s the 2020 Garden Weather Looking Like, and Getting the Kids Involved with Gardening, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 16 – Healthy Gardening, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 19 — The Ada Hayden Herbarium and What They Grow, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension office, Tripoli
March 23 — Swine Building Management, Borlaug Center, Nashua Research Farm
March 24 — Apple Planting and Pruning, 5-6:30 p.m., Blueridge Orchard, Denver