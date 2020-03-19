Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended through at least March 31 per recommendation of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Thursday
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 19 in the Veterans Room of the Shell Rock Boyd Building.
Sons of Norway to meet March 24
The monthly meeting for the Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations by March 24 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dr. Joel Haack, UNI professor of mathematics. He will speak on Niels Hendricks Abel and the Abel prize awarded annually by the King of Norway for research in mathematics. He may also share some highlights of the 2016 Glee Club trip to Norway.
ISU Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 19 — The Ada Hayden Herbarium and What They Grow, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension office, Tripoli — CANCELLED
March 23 — Swine Building Management, Borlaug Center, Nashua Research Farm — CANCELLED
March 24 — Apple Planting and Pruning, 5-6:30 p.m., Blueridge Orchard, Denver — CANCELLED