Waverly Senior Center

May 11: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys

May 12: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m., Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to go; 1 p.m., Ceramics

May 13: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch

May 14: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday

Sons of Norway celebrate Syttende Mai on May 25

It’s time to celebrate Syttende Mai!. The Sons of Norway will have a Lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Honey Brom will share his experiences from serving in the Army during World War II. Reservations by May 17. If your caller misses you or if you are not a member and would like to attend, you can call 319-277-2294 for a reservation.

Cruise Waverly begins May 27

Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.

Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.

Courthouse, county services closed Memorial Day

All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Extension calendar

May 15: 4-H/FFA Animal ID due to Extension Office

May 17: Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

