Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
Bremer Co. Courthouse
closed Memorial Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
Waverly Utilities postpones April
meeting to May
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 14 Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees meeting has been postponed. During the May 12 scheduled meeting, the April agenda items will be presented.
Genealogist meeting cancelled
for May, June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in May or June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary
May meeting cancelled
Due to the pandemic, the Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will not be meeting in May.
Memorial Day services in
Shell Rock called off
Due to COVID-19, all Memorial Day services in Shell Rock have been cancelled.