Waverly Senior Center

All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.

Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday

Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.

WAVP seeks volunteers for Memorial Day

Waverly Area Veterans Post is looking for volunteers on May 20, 21 and 22 to assist inserting small flags at grave sites. Please contact Bob at 319-404-2311.

Bremer Co. Courthouse

closed Memorial Day

All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Waverly Utilities postpones April

meeting to May

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 14 Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees meeting has been postponed. During the May 12 scheduled meeting, the April agenda items will be presented.

Genealogist meeting cancelled

for May, June

Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in May or June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.

Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary

May meeting cancelled

Due to the pandemic, the Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will not be meeting in May.

Memorial Day services in

Shell Rock called off

Due to COVID-19, all Memorial Day services in Shell Rock have been cancelled.

