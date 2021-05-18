Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

May 18: 9 a.m., Faculty guys

May 19: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to-go; 1 p.m., Ceramics

May 20: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch

May 21: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon, Comfort Food Friday

S.R. Auxiliary meets May 20

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, in the Veterans Room at the Shell Rock Boyd Building.

Sons of Norway celebrate

Syttende Mai on May 25

It’s time to celebrate Syttende Mai!. The Sons of Norway will have a Lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Honey Brom will share his experiences from serving in the Army during World War II. Reservations by May 17. If your caller misses you or if you are not a member and would like to attend, you can call 319-277-2294 for a reservation.

Cruise Waverly begins May 27

Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.

Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.

Courthouse, county services

closed Memorial Day

All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

Extension calendar

May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

May 27: Youth — How to Fair Projects Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office

June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

June 23 and 25: Forces of Nature Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

June 28: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

June 30 and July 2: Fizz, Bubble, Goo Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

