Waverly Senior Center
May 18: 9 a.m., Faculty guys
May 19: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to-go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
May 20: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
May 21: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon, Comfort Food Friday
S.R. Auxiliary meets May 20
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, in the Veterans Room at the Shell Rock Boyd Building.
Sons of Norway celebrate
Syttende Mai on May 25
It’s time to celebrate Syttende Mai!. The Sons of Norway will have a Lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Honey Brom will share his experiences from serving in the Army during World War II. Reservations by May 17. If your caller misses you or if you are not a member and would like to attend, you can call 319-277-2294 for a reservation.
Cruise Waverly begins May 27
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.
Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Courthouse, county services
closed Memorial Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Extension calendar
May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
May 27: Youth — How to Fair Projects Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office
June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
June 23 and 25: Forces of Nature Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
June 28: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
June 30 and July 2: Fizz, Bubble, Goo Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds