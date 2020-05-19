Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
Community blood drive
Wednesday at WAVP
The Waverly Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. Donors are asked to bring a valid form of identification, such as a donor ID card or driver’s license. Appointments are required by texting LIFESERVE to 999-777, calling 1-800-287-4903 or visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org.
WAVP seeks volunteers for Memorial Day
Waverly Area Veterans Post is looking for volunteers on May 20, 21 and 22 to assist inserting small flags at grave sites. Please contact Bob at 319-404-2311.
Bremer Co. Courthouse
closed Memorial Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
Genealogist meeting cancelled
for May, June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in May or June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Memorial Day services in
Shell Rock called off
Due to COVID-19, all Memorial Day services in Shell Rock have been cancelled.
Denver Memorial Day parade,
pot luck cancelled
Denver American Legion, due to COVID-19, has canceled the parade and potluck. There will be a short ceremony at Fairfield cemetery at 10 a.m. May 25.
We ask for social distancing.