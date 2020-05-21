Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Genealogist meeting cancelled
for May, June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in May or June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
WAVP thanks Memorial Day volunteers
Waverly Area Veterans Post would like to thank all of the volunteers who hung up flags in Harlington Cemetery. We no longer need any additional volunteers to assist.
Avenue of Flags cancelled, WAVP,
KWAY co-host service
We regret to announce that due to the restrictions of social distancing, the Avenue of the Flags in Harlington cemetery will not be put up this year. This has always been a wonderful community event and we will look forward to coming together in this effort next year. However, the Waverly Area Veterans Post, in conjunction with KWAY radio 99.3 FM, will broadcast a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, May 25 from the WAVP south parking lot at 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. We invite the public to join us via radio, either at home, or from your cars. Unfortunately, there will not be an external speaker system, therefore pedestrians will need a portable radio. Please keep social distance in mind.
Bremer Co. Courthouse
closed Memorial Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
Memorial Day services in
Shell Rock called off
Due to COVID-19, all Memorial Day services in Shell Rock have been cancelled.
Denver Memorial Day parade,
pot luck cancelled
Denver American Legion, due to COVID-19, has canceled the parade and potluck. There will be a short ceremony at Fairfield cemetery at 10 a.m. May 25.
We ask for social distancing.
Cruise Waverly restarts May 28
Winter is over and it’s time to “kick open the swinging doors.” Waverly Cruise night begins the evening of Thursday, May 28 and every fourth Thursday of the month this summer. Come out and enjoy American Graffiti (live) on Waverly’s main street.