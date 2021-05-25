Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

May 25: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys

May 26: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.; Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to Go; 1 p.m., Ceramics

May 27: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch

May 28: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday

Cruise Waverly begins May 27

Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.

Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.

Courthouse, county services

closed Memorial Day

All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

Waverly offices closed, garbage,

recycling rescheduled

for Memorial Day

All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on this day. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up Tuesday, June 1. Please remember to have both out by 7 a.m. Both the Recycling Center and the Yard Waste Site will be open, however,  Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Extension calendar

May 27: Youth — How to Fair Projects Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office

June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,

Waverly Fairgrounds

June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville

June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos