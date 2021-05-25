Waverly Senior Center
May 25: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys
May 26: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.; Women’s coffee; 12:30-1 p.m., Dessert to Go; 1 p.m., Ceramics
May 27: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
May 28: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Cruise Waverly begins May 27
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September.
Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Courthouse, county services
closed Memorial Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Waverly offices closed, garbage,
recycling rescheduled
for Memorial Day
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on this day. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up Tuesday, June 1. Please remember to have both out by 7 a.m. Both the Recycling Center and the Yard Waste Site will be open, however, Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Extension calendar
May 27: Youth — How to Fair Projects Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office
June 7: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
June 8 and 9: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 14: 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
June 15 and 16: Youth – Dairy Day Camp, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., New Day Dairy, Clarksville
June 21: Youth – How to Goal Setting Program, 5-6 p.m., Extension Office; 4-H/FFA Dog Workout, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds