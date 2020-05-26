Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Genealogist meeting cancelled
for May, June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in May or June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.
Cruise Bremer Ave. each Sunday
Get your old classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it into town to cruse each Sunday from 2-5. There is no agreed route, just coming into town to cruise, dine and enjoy the day. Keep it simple have some fun and drive safe.
Cruise Waverly restarts May 28
Winter is over and it’s time to “kick open the swinging doors.” Waverly Cruise night begins the evening of Thursday, May 28 and every fourth Thursday of the month this summer. Come out and enjoy American Graffiti (live) on Waverly’s main street.