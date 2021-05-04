Waverly Senior Center
May 4: Faculty Guys 9 a.m., 506 Café 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., everyone welcome, reservations required, drive-thru
May 5: Seniors in Motion 9 a.m., Women’s Coffee 9:45 a.m., Desserts to Go 12:30-1 p.m., Ceramics 1 p.m., On-site hearing with Deb Kloster 2 p.m.
May 6: Coffee Klatch 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.
VFW serves spaghetti May 6
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in spaghetti meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Extension calendar
May 5: Youth Committee/Superintendent Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office
May 7: 4-H/FFA Sheep Weigh In, 5-7 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
May 15: 4-H/FFA Animal ID due to Extension Office
May 17: Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office