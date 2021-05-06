Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

May 6: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch

May 7: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon, Comfort Food Friday

May 10: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee

May 11: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys

Airport commission meets Thursday

The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Waverly City Hall in order to accommodate social distancing. This meeting is open to the public.

Extension calendar

May 5: Youth Committee/Superintendent Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office

May 7: 4-H/FFA Sheep Weigh In, 5-7 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

May 15: 4-H/FFA Animal ID due to Extension Office

May 17: Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

