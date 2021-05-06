Waverly Senior Center
May 6: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
May 7: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon, Comfort Food Friday
May 10: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
May 11: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys
Airport commission meets Thursday
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Waverly City Hall in order to accommodate social distancing. This meeting is open to the public.
Extension calendar
May 5: Youth Committee/Superintendent Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office
May 7: 4-H/FFA Sheep Weigh In, 5-7 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
May 15: 4-H/FFA Animal ID due to Extension Office
May 17: Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office