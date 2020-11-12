Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the Month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Airport commission meets
by Zoom Nov. 12
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Waverly Lions hold frozen food sale
Waverly Lions drive-thru frozen pie, soup and cookie dough sale will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Think desserts and soup for your holiday meals.
Suicide support group holds
Nov. 14 meeting
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. We will meet in the sanctuary, we will watch a video regarding grief and loss and will have discussion after the video. This meeting would be appropriate for teens or preteens, as well as someone who has been reluctant to attend a support group in the past. Sit back and allow the video to speak to you in these very challenging times of COVID-19, grief and loss. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information regarding this survivors of suicide loss support group.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Nov. 17
Shell Rock American legion auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Veterans Room in the Boyd building. Social distancing will be followed and face masks are recommended.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday