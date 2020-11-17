Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Nov. 17
Shell Rock American legion auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Veterans Room in the Boyd building. Social distancing will be followed and face masks are recommended.
WAVP hosts Thanksgiving meal
The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
The dinners will be served curbside only at the upper-level entrance. Orders must be placed in advance through Friday, Nov. 20 by calling 319-483-9287. If there is no answer, leave a message. Orders will also be taken through a link on the WAVP Facebook page. The menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, scalloped corn, dinner roll and choice of pumpkin, apple, cherry, blueberry, peach or pecan pie.
City offices closed, garbage collection rescheduled for Thanksgiving
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on these two days. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 30. Note that the Recycling Center will be open on Saturday, Nov. 28. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov 18 – Commercial Ag training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday