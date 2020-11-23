Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

BCFA meeting postponed

Due to the new Enhanced Public Health Measures effective Nov. 17, the Bremer County Fair Association’s annual meeting has been postponed until further notice.

City offices closed, garbage collection rescheduled for Thanksgiving

All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on these two days. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday’s garbage will be picked up Monday, Nov. 30. Note that the Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Nov. 28. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.

County offices closed

for Thanksgiving holiday

The Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday

Dec. 2 – Pest Management Training, 9 a.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 3 – 4-H Leaders Meeting, 7 p.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,

Waverly Sales Barn

Dec. 24 & 25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

Trending Food Videos