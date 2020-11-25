Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
BCFA meeting postponed
Due to the new Enhanced Public Health Measures effective Nov. 17, the Bremer County Fair Association’s annual meeting has been postponed until further notice.
City offices closed, garbage collection rescheduled for Thanksgiving
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on these two days. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday’s garbage will be picked up Monday, Nov. 30. Note that the Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Nov. 28. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
County offices closed
for Thanksgiving holiday
The Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday
Dec. 2 – Pest Management Training, 9 a.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 3 – 4-H Leaders Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,
Waverly Sales Barn
Dec. 24 & 25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays