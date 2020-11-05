Waverly Senior Center
The Waverly Senior Center will undergo a soft reopening starting Monday, Oct. 5.
VFW serves pork loin Nov. 5
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a pork loin meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. This will be a to-go or dine-in meal, and all meal orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Orders can be called in at 319-483-9287 or placed online on the WAVP’s Facebook page. The to-go meals can be picked up at the WAVP upper level drive up entrance. This meal is open to the public and will be free to all veterans.
Airport commission meets by Zoom Nov. 12
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Waverly Lions hold frozen food sale
Waverly Lions drive-thru frozen pie, soup and cookie dough sale will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Think desserts and soup for your holiday meals.
Suicide support group holds
Nov. 14 meeting
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. We will meet in the sanctuary, we will watch a video regarding grief and loss and will have discussion after the video. This meeting would be appropriate for teens or preteens, as well as someone who has been reluctant to attend a support group in the past. Sit back and allow the video to speak to you in these very challenging times of Covid, grief, and loss. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information regarding this survivors of suicide loss support group.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov. 7 – 4-H STEM Fest, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
Nov. 9 – Youth Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 10 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 14 – 4-H Officers Training, 10 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 18 – Commercial Ag Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Nov 26-27 – Extension office closed for holiday