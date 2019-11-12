Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 12:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Wednesday, Nov. 13:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m.: Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon
Thursday, Nov. 14:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Nov. 15:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Programming TBA
Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The City of Shell Rock will hold its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in City Hall. There will be kids activities and a music cafe from 6-7. A story at 7 will be followed by the tree lighting and visit by Mr and Mrs Claus. A free walking taco and dessert will be provided. Donations for the Shell Rock Food Pantry are welcome.
Sons of Norway meet Nov. 19
The Sons of Norway will hold their meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club with a silent auction followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Please bring items for the silent auction and the Food Bank. RSVP can be made if you are not a member and would like to attend by calling 319-483-5071 by Nov. 14. The speaker will be Duane Lindbergh on “The Mysterious Disappearance of the Norse Settlement in Greenland.”
WHC offers free advance
care planning clinics
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.