Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 5:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: 506 Café
Wednesday, Nov. 6:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster
Thursday, Nov. 7:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday: Nov. 8:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Genealogists meet Nov. 5
at Waverly library
“Letters and Diary of a WWI Infantry Soldier” is the title of the program that will be presented by Ron Zelle at the Nov. 5 meeting of the Bremer County Genealogical Society.
Due to election polls being held at the Civic Center, the BCGS meeting will be held at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Bring your friends to hear this interesting program. For further information, contact Mary Buls, 319-276-4753.
This week’s events at WAVP
Thursday, Nov. 7: 5:30-7 p.m. VFW Meal Night
Friday, Nov. 8: 4-7 p.m. Free Pool
Saturday Nov. 9: 7:30-10 a.m. WAVP Community Breakfast; 5:30-8 p.m. VFW Steak Fry –Call 319-483-9287 before 3 p.m. to select meat of choice
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Veterans Day
Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day appreciation held at Centre
The eighth annual Veterans Day Appreciation Event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. SW, Waverly. Chair massages, haircuts, entertainment and refreshments provided to veterans, active duty, reservists, and their families. This event is sponsored by the American Massage Therapist Association-Iowa Chapter.
Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The City of Shell Rock will hold its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in City Hall. There will be kids activities and a music cafe from 6-7. A story at 7 will be followed by the tree lighting and visit by Mr and Mrs Claus. A free walking taco and dessert will be provided. Donations for the Shell Rock Food Pantry are welcome.