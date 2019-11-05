Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, Nov. 5:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: 506 Café

Wednesday, Nov. 6:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster

Thursday, Nov. 7:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday: Nov. 8:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star

Genealogists meet Nov. 5

at Waverly library

“Letters and Diary of a WWI Infantry Soldier” is the title of the program that will be presented by Ron Zelle at the Nov. 5 meeting of the Bremer County Genealogical Society.

Due to election polls being held at the Civic Center, the BCGS meeting will be held at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Bring your friends to hear this interesting program. For further information, contact Mary Buls, 319-276-4753.

This week’s events at WAVP

Thursday, Nov. 7: 5:30-7 p.m. VFW Meal Night

Friday, Nov. 8: 4-7 p.m. Free Pool

Saturday Nov. 9: 7:30-10 a.m. WAVP Community Breakfast; 5:30-8 p.m. VFW Steak Fry –Call 319-483-9287 before 3 p.m. to select meat of choice

Bremer County Courthouse

closing for Veterans Day

Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day appreciation held at Centre

The eighth annual Veterans Day Appreciation Event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. SW, Waverly. Chair massages, haircuts, entertainment and refreshments provided to veterans, active duty, reservists, and their families. This event is sponsored by the American Massage Therapist Association-Iowa Chapter.

Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Shell Rock will hold its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in City Hall. There will be kids activities and a music cafe from 6-7. A story at 7 will be followed by the tree lighting and visit by Mr and Mrs Claus. A free walking taco and dessert will be provided. Donations for the Shell Rock Food Pantry are welcome.

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

Tags